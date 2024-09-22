Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $47.84 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

