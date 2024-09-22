Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

HDSN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

