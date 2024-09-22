Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 22,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,984,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15,166.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,086 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

