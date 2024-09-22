Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,281 Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $27.28 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.