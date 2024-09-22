Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,310 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $20,625,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

