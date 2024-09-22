Umpqua Bank Purchases 1,157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Umpqua Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $29,762,606 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.