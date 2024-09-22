Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,660,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.65 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

