Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.21. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

