Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Chuy’s worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

