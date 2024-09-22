OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OneSpan worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OSPN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $614.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

