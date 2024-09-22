Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.6 %

FISI stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About Financial Institutions

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.