Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $757,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $16,613,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

