Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,053 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

