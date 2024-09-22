Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

