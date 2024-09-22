TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $46.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Read Our Latest Report on TreeHouse Foods
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.