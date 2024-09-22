TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

