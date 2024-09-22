Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 342,084 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 342,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

IART opened at $17.40 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

