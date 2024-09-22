Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,712 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.6 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.