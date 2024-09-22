Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,282 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

