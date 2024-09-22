Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFIN opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

