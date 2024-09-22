Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 6,655.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 9.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 20.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $34.92 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $156,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,750.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

