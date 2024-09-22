HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

