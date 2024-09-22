SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.1 %

SKYW opened at $81.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.