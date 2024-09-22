Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.80 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.