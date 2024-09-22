Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 336 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,264.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,038.56. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

