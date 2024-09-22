Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

