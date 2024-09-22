Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 25,829 Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.08% of Fractyl Health worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the first quarter worth $9,911,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter valued at $13,735,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fractyl Health news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fractyl Health Trading Up 2.6 %

Fractyl Health stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

