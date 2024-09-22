Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.69 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

