Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 18.06. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $138.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

