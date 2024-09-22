Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

