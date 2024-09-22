Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 81,233 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $18,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,246,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 208,185 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,679 shares of company stock worth $191,154. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

