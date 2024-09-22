Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,251.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.