Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.16

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 21612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

