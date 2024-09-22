Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 34362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market cap of C$602.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Michael Faust bought 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. Also, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

