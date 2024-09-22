Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $361.60

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 361.60 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 363.30 ($4.80), with a volume of 417204813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.40 ($4.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 465 ($6.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,432.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($15,214.87). 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

