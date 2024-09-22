MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $19.10. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
