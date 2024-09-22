First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Down 0.7%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.82. 20,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,690,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.94.

FM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.4745943 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

