Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.