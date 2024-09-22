Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE HMN opened at $34.75 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

