Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

