Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,378 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

