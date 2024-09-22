Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of The RMR Group worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

