Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.22 Million in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

