Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Malibu Boats worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $808.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

