Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

