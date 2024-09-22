Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,882 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

