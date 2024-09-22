Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 6.3%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 179,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 330,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blackrock Silver Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.