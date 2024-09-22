TransAlta (TSE:TA) Trading Up 3.4%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.05. Approximately 46,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 975,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4504537 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$467,571.40. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,217 shares of company stock worth $1,118,820. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

