Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 65,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 612,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.43.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

