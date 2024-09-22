Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading Up 5.8%

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$60.25 and last traded at C$58.94. Approximately 3,572,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,253,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of C$598.00 million during the quarter.

In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

