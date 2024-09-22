Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.83. Approximately 13,396,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 73,822,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $10,158,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

